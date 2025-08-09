Canada Border Services Agency arrest Punjab-origin truck driver for attempting to smuggle in 197 kg of cocaine

CHANDIGARH: An Indian-origin Punjabi truck driver has been arrested by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) at the US-Canada border while allegedly attempting to smuggle in 197 kg of cocaine worth nearly CA$ 24.6 million.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced a significant seizure of cocaine at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Point Edward, Ontario.

"On July 23, 2025, a commercial truck from the United States was referred for a secondary examination at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry. During an inspection of the trailer, border services officers found seven bags containing bricks of suspected cocaine. The total weight of the suspected narcotics was 197 kg, with an estimated street value of $24.6 million,’’ the statement by CBSA read.

It further stated that the CBSA arrested 29-year-old Onkar Kalsi of Caledon, Ontario, and transferred him and the suspects to the custody of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Kalsi has been charged by the RCMP with Importation of Cocaine, and Possession of Cocaine for the purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

"The investigation is ongoing.’’ Minister of Public Safety, Gary Anandasangaree, said,`` This seizure by our dedicated border services officers demonstrates our commitment to stop criminal activities and safeguarding our communities. Our message is clear: Canada will not tolerate any attempts to undermine the integrity and security of its borders.” Michael Prosia, Regional Director General – Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency, said.

"This significant cocaine seizure highlights the critical role our border services officers play in disrupting the illegal flow of drugs into Canada. This success is a result of their vigilance and dedication, as well as the strength of our ongoing collaboration with the RCMP to protect our communities," he added.