Canada Border Services Agency arrest Punjab-origin truck driver for attempting to smuggle in 197 kg of cocaine

CHANDIGARH: An Indian-origin Punjabi truck driver has been arrested by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) at the US-Canada border while allegedly attempting to smuggle in 197 kg of cocaine worth nearly CA$ 24.6 million.
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced a significant seizure of cocaine at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Point Edward, Ontario.
"On July 23, 2025, a commercial truck from the United States was referred for a secondary examination at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry. During an inspection of the trailer, border services officers found seven bags containing bricks of suspected cocaine. The total weight of the suspected narcotics was 197 kg, with an estimated street value of $24.6 million,’’ the statement by CBSA read.
It further stated that the CBSA arrested 29-year-old Onkar Kalsi of Caledon, Ontario, and transferred him and the suspects to the custody of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).
Kalsi has been charged by the RCMP with Importation of Cocaine, and Possession of Cocaine for the purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
"The investigation is ongoing.’’ Minister of Public Safety, Gary Anandasangaree, said,`` This seizure by our dedicated border services officers demonstrates our commitment to stop criminal activities and safeguarding our communities. Our message is clear: Canada will not tolerate any attempts to undermine the integrity and security of its borders.” Michael Prosia, Regional Director General – Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency, said.
"This significant cocaine seizure highlights the critical role our border services officers play in disrupting the illegal flow of drugs into Canada. This success is a result of their vigilance and dedication, as well as the strength of our ongoing collaboration with the RCMP to protect our communities," he added.
Between January 1 and July 10, 2025, the CBSA seized a total of 1,164 kg of cocaine originating from the United States, alongside 514 kg from other countries combined.
For the first time, Indians have been arrested by the Canadian law enforcement agencies on charges of drug smuggling.
In June this year, six Indo-Canadians were arrested by the Peel Regional Police as a transnational cocaine trafficking ring was dismantled that used to smuggling bricks of the illicit drug into the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) through commercial trucks crossing from the US.
The police seized 479 kg of cocaine worth CAD $47.9 million (approximately Rs 299.3 crore), and two loaded semi-automatic firearms were seized from them.
The accused were in the age group of 27 to 44 and hailing from Mississauga, Brampton, Toronto, Caledon, Hamilton, Georgetown, and Cambridge.
They were identified as Hao Tommy Huynh, 27, from Mississauga; Sajgith Yogendrarajah, 31, from Toronto; Manpreet Singh, 44, from Brampton; Philip Tep, 39, from Hamilton; Arvinder Powar, 29, from Brampton; Karamjit Singh and Gurtej Singh, both 36 and residents of Caledon, Sartaj Singh, 27, from Cambridge, and Georgetown resident Shiv Onkar Singh, 31.
On January 14, 29-year-old Komalpreet Sidhu of Winnipeg, the capital of the province of Manitoba, was arrested and 406.2 kg of methamphetamine, approximately four million illicit doses valued at over CA$50,780,000 was seized following the examination of a commercial truck at the Boissevain port of entry in southern Manitoba.
Again in January this year, 35-year-old Sukhwinder Dhanju of Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area was arrested by CBSA for attempting to smuggle cocaine into the country.
A commercial truck driver, Dhanju, was referred for a secondary inspection of his vehicle when he arrived at the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge port of entry in Niagara-on-the Lake, Ontario.
Then the border services officers discovered 202 brick-shaped objects, which tested positive for cocaine with a total weight of 233 kg.
In November last year, Gaganpreet Singh Randhawa was arrested as part of a massive takedown of Canada’s largest illegal drug lab by a specialised RCMP unit and 54 kilograms of fentanyl, 390 kilograms of methamphetamine, 35 kilograms of cocaine, 15 kilograms of MDMA, and six kilograms of cannabis were seized.
On December 4, 2023, a commercial truck driver Manpreet Singh (27) of Brampton, Ontario entered Canada at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Point Edward, Ontario, and was referred for a secondary examination.
During the inspection of the trailer, border services officers discovered boxes containing 52 kg of cocaine and later arrested him.