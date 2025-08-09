Congress launches hunger strike in Srinagar demanding restoration of J-K statehood

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Congress leader on Saturday sat a hunger strike here to press for the restoration of the union territory's statehood.

The strike was launched by Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Karra at the party's head office at MA Road here.

Karra and other senior leaders of the party, including AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir and party MLAs, joined the hunger strike.

A similar hunger strike will be observed in Jammu on Sunday.

The hunger strike is part of the party's campaign 'hamari riyasat, hamara haq' to press for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, which was downgraded and bifurcated into two Union territories  J-K and Ladakh  on August 5, 2019, by the Centre.