Derailed wagons collide with another train in Jharkhand; no casualties reported

RANCHI: A goods train heading towards Purulia on the down line derailed near Pitaki gate, about 200 meters away from the station, and fell away over the up line.

Another goods train, coming on the up line, collided with it; the collision was so intense that a total of 21 wagons derailed, out of which two fell on the roadside.

According to local sources, the accident took place at 4:15 am near pole number 375/22 near Chandil railway station in Jharkhand on Saturday morning.

Initial reports suggest that the crash was caused by a technical fault and a signal failure.

As soon as the information about the accident reached the railway officials, they rushed to the spot and started investigating the matter.

Work is going on war footing to restore the railway track. Railway administration said that efforts are being made to restore the operation as soon as possible.

The intensity of the collision could be gauged from the fact that the wheels of the train broke and fell far away, and the railway tracks were damaged for about 200 meters in the accident.