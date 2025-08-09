First freight train carrying cement from Punjab reaches Anantnag in Kashmir

CHANDIGARH: A freight train carrying cement has reached Anantnag Goods Shed in the Kashmir Valley from Rupnagar in Punjab thus connecting Kashmir to the national freight network.

The inaugural freight train covering a distance of approximately 600 kilometers was loaded with 21 BCN wagons of cement. It reached the newly commissioned Anantnag Goods Shed on Saturday in less than 18 hours.

Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said that the logistics for this groundbreaking journey were executed with precision.

"An indent was placed with Northern Railway at 23:14 hrs on August 7, with the rake placement occurring at 9:40 hrs the following day the loading was completed by 18:10 hrs on August 8, with the train departing from the Gujarat Ambuja Cement Limited (GACL) facility in Rupnagar, Punjab at 18:55 hrs. The freight was hauled by an Electric WAG-9 locomotive (Loco No. 32177, TKD, Trip 08/09), highlighting the modern capabilities of the national railway network,’’ he added.

"The arrival of this first freight train is not just a logistical achievement but a powerful symbol of progress and integration, paving the way for a more connected and prosperous Kashmir Valley,’’ said a railway official and added that the first-ever cement loading specifically for this facility, underscoring its readiness to support a new era of logistical and economic growth in the Kashmir region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the launch of freight operations to the Kashmir Valley, saying that it will enhance both progress and prosperity. `` Great day for commerce and connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir! It will enhance both progress and prosperity," Modi wrote on X.