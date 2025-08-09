Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's bodyguard, son arrested in police recruitment paper leak case

JAIPUR: In a major development in the paper leak scam related to the Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment exam, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s personal security officer (PSO) Rajkumar Yadav and his son, Bharat Yadav have been arrested by the Special Operation Group (SOG). Investigators allege Rajkumar purchased the leaked SI recruitment question paper for his son.
ADG V.K. Singh confirmed the duo was arrested Friday night, presented in court Saturday, and remanded till August 12. Investigators are conducting intense questioning and expect more high-profile names to emerge.
The arrested individuals include Bharat Yadav, who cleared the written exam but failed the physical test, and Rajkumar Yadav, a former personal security officer (PSO) of ex-Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Rajkumar continued as Gehlot's PSO even after the BJP came to power and had earlier served as PSO to former Congress minister Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, who later joined the BJP.
Investigators allege former RPSC chairman Babulal Katara leaked the paper to Kundan Kumar Pandey, Malviya's personal secretary, who then passed it to Rajkumar Yadav. Pandey was detained by SOG on June 5.
The 2021 SI recruitment exam, held from September 13-15 with over 7.97 lakh candidates competing for 859 posts, has been controversial for nearly four years. The scandal broke in February 2024, with SOG arresting 120 people so far, including 53 trainee SIs - about 30 of whom are now on bail. The case remains a political flashpoint, with Cabinet Minister Kirori Lal Meena criticizing his own BJP government over the issue and RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal leading protests demanding the recruitment be scrapped.
High-profile arrests include former RPSC member Ramu Ram Raika, his son, and daughter, who allegedly received the leaked paper from Katara a week before the exam.
While SOG recommended canceling the recruitment, the Bhajan Lal government told the Rajasthan High Court last month it would not scrap the process. Advocate General Rajendra Prasad said a Cabinet Sub-Committee reviewed the case and advised against cancellation, with the CM's office approving the decision.
The arrest of Gehlot's former PSO is expected to heighten political tensions. Reacting to the arrest, Gehlot said: "It has come to light through the media that a head constable of Jaipur Police Line and his son deployed for my security have been detained by SOG. If any person is involved in any crime, the law should do its job. I hope that SOG will investigate this matter without any pressure and reach a logical conclusion."