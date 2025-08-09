Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's bodyguard, son arrested in police recruitment paper leak case

JAIPUR: In a major development in the paper leak scam related to the Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment exam, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s personal security officer (PSO) Rajkumar Yadav and his son, Bharat Yadav have been arrested by the Special Operation Group (SOG). Investigators allege Rajkumar purchased the leaked SI recruitment question paper for his son.

ADG V.K. Singh confirmed the duo was arrested Friday night, presented in court Saturday, and remanded till August 12. Investigators are conducting intense questioning and expect more high-profile names to emerge.

The arrested individuals include Bharat Yadav, who cleared the written exam but failed the physical test, and Rajkumar Yadav, a former personal security officer (PSO) of ex-Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Rajkumar continued as Gehlot's PSO even after the BJP came to power and had earlier served as PSO to former Congress minister Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, who later joined the BJP.

Investigators allege former RPSC chairman Babulal Katara leaked the paper to Kundan Kumar Pandey, Malviya's personal secretary, who then passed it to Rajkumar Yadav. Pandey was detained by SOG on June 5.