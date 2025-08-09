Himachal seeks separate e-way bill for tracking of narcotic substances under GST

CHANDIGARH: In a move to curb the growing menace of drug abuse and prevent the diversion of narcotic substances from pharmaceutical companies, the Himachal Pradesh Government has approached the GST Council, seeking the introduction of a dedicated e-way bill mechanism specifically for narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.
An official said that a committee was being constituted under the chairmanship of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) to oversee the operations of licensed pharmaceutical companies dealing in narcotic formulations. This committee will include officers from the Excise Department, Police, and Drug Control Authority, and will be tasked with ensuring compliance with regulatory norms and preventing misuse of narcotic substances.
To further enhance traceability, the state government has formally approached the GST Council, seeking the introduction of a dedicated e-way bill mechanism specifically for narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. This step is expected to enable real-time monitoring of their movement across the supply chain, thereby tightening control at every stage.
In addition, the Department of State Taxes and Excise has imposed quantity restrictions on the handling of narcotic drugs by license holders. This measure is intended to minimise the risk of excess stock being diverted for illegal use.
The official further added that the government was currently revising the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Rules, 1989, and updating the Integrated Drug Prevention Policy, aiming to strengthen the overall legal and administrative framework for drug control in the state.
In line with its commitment to grassroots-level enforcement and public awareness, the government has also constituted district-level committees under the chairmanship of the respective District Magistrates. These committees will ensure effective implementation of laws, facilitate inter-departmental coordination, and organise awareness campaigns, particularly targeting the youth.
“This fight is not just about laws, rules, and regulations, it is about saving lives and protecting our future generations. My government will act decisively and without compromise. Together, with the support of the people of the state, we will build a Himachal free from the grip of drugs,” Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu asserted. The state government has initiated a series of strong measures aimed at ensuring strict monitoring, regulation, and enforcement.
In the past two and a half years, the state has registered more than 5,000 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and seized illegal assets worth more than Rs 36.95 crore, sending a stern message to drug traffickers and criminal syndicates. “The rise in synthetic drug abuse, especially heroin, MDMA, and Tramadol, has spurred urgent action, particularly in districts bordering pharmaceutical hubs,” said an official.
Ground-level enforcement has matched legislative efforts. In 2024, the state began applying Preventive Detention under the PIT-NDPS Act. Of 123 proposals, 41 detention orders were issued against repeat offenders and major peddlers. Authorities also targeted internal lapses, booking 80 government employees for drug-related offences.
In March this year, the state established a Special Task Force (STF) with zones in Dharamshala, Mandi, and Parwanoo, focusing on high-risk areas like Kullu, Una, Sirmaur, and Baddi. Thirteen police stations fall under STF jurisdiction, with six already operational.
Between 2023 and June 2025, law enforcement seized 919 kg of charas, 32.9 kg of heroin, 1,632 kg of poppy husk, 89.6 kg of opium, over 1.64 lakh banned tablets and capsules, and nearly 70 lakh cannabis plants were destroyed.