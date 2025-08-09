Himachal seeks separate e-way bill for tracking of narcotic substances under GST

CHANDIGARH: In a move to curb the growing menace of drug abuse and prevent the diversion of narcotic substances from pharmaceutical companies, the Himachal Pradesh Government has approached the GST Council, seeking the introduction of a dedicated e-way bill mechanism specifically for narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

An official said that a committee was being constituted under the chairmanship of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) to oversee the operations of licensed pharmaceutical companies dealing in narcotic formulations. This committee will include officers from the Excise Department, Police, and Drug Control Authority, and will be tasked with ensuring compliance with regulatory norms and preventing misuse of narcotic substances.

To further enhance traceability, the state government has formally approached the GST Council, seeking the introduction of a dedicated e-way bill mechanism specifically for narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. This step is expected to enable real-time monitoring of their movement across the supply chain, thereby tightening control at every stage.

In addition, the Department of State Taxes and Excise has imposed quantity restrictions on the handling of narcotic drugs by license holders. This measure is intended to minimise the risk of excess stock being diverted for illegal use.

The official further added that the government was currently revising the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Rules, 1989, and updating the Integrated Drug Prevention Policy, aiming to strengthen the overall legal and administrative framework for drug control in the state.