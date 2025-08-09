Langar body slams premature end of Amarnath Yatra, calls it denial of worship rights, demands SASB apology

SRINAGAR: With authorities suspending the annual Amarnath Yatra a week before its scheduled conclusion, the Shri Amarnath Barfani Langars Organisation (SABLO), the apex body representing various Bhandara (langar) groups serving free food to pilgrims during the pilgrimage, has objected to the early closure, saying the “arbitrary stoppage amounts to a denial of the fundamental right to worship and is a violation of spiritual customs and traditions associated with the Yatra.”

The 38-day Amarnath Yatra, which began on 3 July, was scheduled to end on 9 August on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. However, authorities closed the pilgrimage a week earlier, citing adverse weather conditions and their impact on the Yatra.

On 2 August, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri stated that due to recent heavy rainfall and the need for track maintenance along both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes to the Amarnath cave, the Yatra movement had been halted on both tracks from 3 August.

SABLO General Secretary H K Chugh told this newspaper that for the last five years, authorities have been closing the Yatra before its scheduled time. He said around four lakh yatris had visited the Amarnath cave shrine in 30 days up to 2 August.

“About 15,000–20,000 yatris were visiting the cave shrine every day, and if it had not been suspended, the number could have exceeded 5.50 lakh this year,” he said.

SABLO president Rajan Gupta said such arbitrary stoppage of the Yatra was unheard of until 2019. “Even during peak militancy, the Yatra concluded only on its due date. From 2019 onwards, this new trend of pre-closure has emerged and persisted, barring two years (2020 and 2021) when the Yatra was suspended due to Covid-19,” he said.

According to Gupta, the early closure has led to growing resentment and erosion of faith among stakeholders, as the legitimate expectations of devotees are being shattered. He emphasised that the disappointment was not just emotional but also logistical and financial.