Lok Janshakti Party (RV) set to launch ‘Chirag ka Chaupal’ campaign in Bihar ahead of polls

PATNA: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Union Minister Chirag Paswan is set to launch ‘Chirag Ka Chaupal’ campaign in election bound Bihar soon.

Chirag, who was in Patna to celebrate Rakshabandhan on Saturday, told the media that LJP(RV) has planned several new programmes ahead of assembly elections. ‘Chirag Ka Chaupal’ is one among them and it would be launched soon. This campaign will involve senior leaders, including MPs, who will be assigned task to apprise people of party’s ‘Bihar First Bihari First’ concept. During the campaign, Chirag will also interact with people and get feedback from them about the organisation.

In response to a media query, union minister said that the NDA, a coalition of five political parties, would perform more than expectations in upcoming assembly elections and form the government again. “The smile that you are watching this time (before election) will be bigger after the results of elections,” he told the media, while referring to NDA’s poll prospects in state despite anti-incumbency factor against the ruling coalition.

He expressed confidence that all allies of NDA will be offered respectable number of seats. “What is more important this time is that all allies will look into winability of candidates irrespective of party lines,” he asserted.