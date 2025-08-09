Lok Janshakti Party (RV) set to launch ‘Chirag ka Chaupal’ campaign in Bihar ahead of polls

PATNA: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Union Minister Chirag Paswan is set to launch ‘Chirag Ka Chaupal’ campaign in election bound Bihar soon.
Chirag, who was in Patna to celebrate Rakshabandhan on Saturday, told the media that LJP(RV) has planned several new programmes ahead of assembly elections. ‘Chirag Ka Chaupal’ is one among them and it would be launched soon. This campaign will involve senior leaders, including MPs, who will be assigned task to apprise people of party’s ‘Bihar First Bihari First’ concept. During the campaign, Chirag will also interact with people and get feedback from them about the organisation.
In response to a media query, union minister said that the NDA, a coalition of five political parties, would perform more than expectations in upcoming assembly elections and form the government again. “The smile that you are watching this time (before election) will be bigger after the results of elections,” he told the media, while referring to NDA’s poll prospects in state despite anti-incumbency factor against the ruling coalition.
He expressed confidence that all allies of NDA will be offered respectable number of seats. “What is more important this time is that all allies will look into winability of candidates irrespective of party lines,” he asserted.
On the other hand, BJP, a major ally of NDA, is unhappy with Chirag's recent remarks against Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar.
Sources said that BJP top leaders will soon hold a closed door meeting with Chirag to give him a clear message on maintaining coalition dharma.
Chirag has been critical of Nitish for deteriorating law and order situation in the state ahead of assembly elections. His continuous attack on Nitish sent a message among the masses that LJP(RV) chief may repeat party’s 2020 strategy, which immensely damaged JD(U) in the elections. “After all we all are part of NDA. Any comment against the coalition may harm the alliance,” said a senior BJP leader on the condition of anonymity.
JD(U) also expressed its displeasure over Chirag’s stand on law and order situation in election bound state.