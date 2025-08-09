Maharashtra permits production of state-made liquor to revive local industry, compete with foreign brands

MUMBAI: To boost the investment, generate jobs locally and increase revenue, the Maharashtra government has issued a resolution permitting the manufacturing of the ‘Maharashtra Made Liquor’ (MML) foreign liquor in the state.

As per a government notification, MML means any foreign liquor manufactured within Maharashtra by a licensee holding a licence in Form PLL as appended to the Maharashtra Distillation of Spirit and Manufacture of Potable Liquor Rules, 1966, by using grain-based spirit and conforming to the conditions prescribed by the government from time to time.

A senior government official from the excise department said that in Maharashtra, there are a total of 48 liquor manufacturing firms, out of which 16 are almost closed, while as many are partially operational.

"In the 1980s, Maharashtra made foreign liquor was a brand across the country, which was in great demand as well. But over a period of time, with the massive entry of foreign-made liquor and their branding, the local brand lagged, and now, they are struggling to survive. This new decision, boosting local industry, is the last attempt to revive the local liquor industry,” he added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also excise minister, has constituted a study group committee under the head of additional chief secretary Valsa Nair to recommend ways to increase the revenue.

This study group had suggested Maharashtra government promote the grain-based spirit – foreign liquor under the banner of Maharashtra Made Liquor so that sick liquor factories will get the opportunity to revive themselves by competing with foreign-made liquor companies.