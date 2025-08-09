Mumbai airport operations disrupted by data network outage, flights delayed

MUMBAI: Flight operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport faced disruptions on Saturday due to a third-party data network outage that affected airlines check-in systems, the airport authorities informed.
While responding to a passenger query on the delays, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said that contingency measures had been activated to manage the situation.
“We would like to inform you that we’re currently facing a network failure across the airport. We’ve activated contingencies and are working on resolving the issue with our core team. We’re operating in manual mode to minimise disruptions. We appreciate your patience in this regard. Team CSMIA," said on X.
Air India also informed the passengers about the network outages, which might trigger flight delays. The airline company tweeted on X stating, "A third-party data network outage had impacted check-in systems at Mumbai airport, thereby delaying flight departures of airlines, including Air India."
The tweet also highlighted that though the systems have been restored, some flights may remain affected for a while as it takes time for the situation to normalise. "The systems have since been restored; however, some of our flights may continue to be affected for some time as the situation normalises progressively," the tweet said.
The airline company has urged travellers to stay updated on flight schedules before heading to the airport.
Passengers are also advised to arrive well in advance to allow extra time for security and check-in formalities.
