Mumbai airport operations disrupted by data network outage, flights delayed

MUMBAI: Flight operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport faced disruptions on Saturday due to a third-party data network outage that affected airlines check-in systems, the airport authorities informed.

While responding to a passenger query on the delays, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said that contingency measures had been activated to manage the situation.

“We would like to inform you that we’re currently facing a network failure across the airport. We’ve activated contingencies and are working on resolving the issue with our core team. We’re operating in manual mode to minimise disruptions. We appreciate your patience in this regard. Team CSMIA," said on X.

Air India also informed the passengers about the network outages, which might trigger flight delays. The airline company tweeted on X stating, "A third-party data network outage had impacted check-in systems at Mumbai airport, thereby delaying flight departures of airlines, including Air India."