On Quit India anniversary, Congress recalls its top leaders being jailed, says RSS opposed movement

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday paid tributes to people who participated in the Quit India movement and remembered the contribution of freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom.

On the 83rd anniversary of the Quit India movement, the Congress also alleged that while the Congress leadership at the time languished in jails, the RSS opposed the movement.

"In 1942, the Quit India Movement was started against the British rule with the invaluable mantra of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, 'Do or Die', which gave new enthusiasm to the freedom struggle," said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

In a post on X , he said, under the leadership of the Indian National Congress, countless Indians took to the streets in the Quit India movement and wrote the saga of this unforgettable history. "On 'August Kranti Diwas', we pay our heartfelt tributes to all the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country," Kharge said.