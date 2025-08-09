PM Modi invites public suggestions via NaMo app for Independence Day address

NEW DELHI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address from the Red Fort on August 15 is anticipated to be historic once again, covering a wide range of issues, the Modi government on Saturday called upon citizens to contribute ideas for the speech. The NaMo app invited the public to share suggestions and insights for the address.

Following this appeal, one individual suggested that the Prime Minister consider strengthening ties with neighbouring countries. Many others recommended the promotion of indigenous agriculture-based activities in trade. Padmini Narasimha suggested prioritising the export business while placing importance on women’s development, and Naresh Mandrekar proposed fostering better relations with neighbouring countries.

Amid growing tensions over tariffs with the United States, Nitin Gupta urged PM Modi to deliver a reassuring message in his address supporting the Make-in-India movement. Harimohan Reddy Middela called on him to reaffirm his commitment to safeguarding national interests, particularly in relation to farmers’ welfare, given the recent conflicts sparked by the US’s unilateral tariffs. “We suggest PM explore possibilities in his address to the nation to restore the old glory of the farming sector and double farmers’ incomes,” he said.