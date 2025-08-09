Punjab launches anti-drone systems to tackle drugs & weapons smuggling from Pakistan

CHANDIGARH: In order to check the smuggling of weapons and drugs via drones from Pakistan, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and National Convener of AAP Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday flagged off Baaj Akh- Anti Drone System (ADS).

Punjab thus became the first state in the country to deploy this system at the international border as the second line of defence in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF).

Already BSF has been using anti-drone systems.

Interacting with the media, Arvind Kejriwal said that to check the flow of drugs from across the border to Punjab, three ADS have been launched. Six more will be introduced soon. He reminded that the state government is determined on zero-tolerance policy against drug traffickers.

Kejriwal alleged that previous regimes hobnobbed with the drug smugglers due to which this curse flexed its muscles in the state.

Stating that the most notorious and feared drug lord has been put behind the bars, he said the state government is also in the process of demolishing properties acquired by the smugglers.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that under the “War Against Drugs” (Yudh Nasheyan Virud) campaign, Punjab has on Saturday launched a battle to stop drug smuggling from across the border.

He said that Punjab shares a 553-kilometer border with Pakistan, which is considered one of the most sensitive zones for the smuggling of narcotics and weapons.