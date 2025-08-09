Railways launches first-ever round-trip package scheme with fare rebates on return tickets

NEW DELHI: Are you planning a train journey during the upcoming rush period? The Ministry of Railways has introduced, for the first time, a round-trip package scheme offering a 20% discount to passengers booking return journey tickets. The scheme will initially run on an experimental basis.

The Ministry announced on Saturday that bookings for all reserved classes under this scheme will start on August 14 for onward journeys scheduled between October 13 and October 26, excluding Rajdhani, Duronto, and Shatabdi trains, which operate under the flexi-fare system. No refund of fare will be permissible for tickets booked under this scheme.

According to a commercial circular issued on Friday evening, the scheme has been formulated to avoid rush, ensure hassle-free booking, facilitate passengers, redistribute peak traffic during the festival season, and ensure both-way utilisation of trains, including special trains.

Named the ‘Round-Trip Package’ (RTP), the scheme will offer a 20% discount on tickets booked for travel between October 13 and October 26, with the return journey scheduled between November 17 and December 1 on the same train. The discount will apply only to tickets booked from August 14.

The Ministry clarified that the discount will not be applicable on flexi-fare trains such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto, or on others having the flexi-fare system. Booking will begin on August 14 for the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) starting October 13, 2025.