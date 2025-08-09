RG Kar incident: Police baton-charge protestors; Suvendu Adhikari alleges victim's parents, BJP MLAs injured

KOLKATA: Police baton-charged protestors at the Park Street crossing in central Kolkata during a march to the West Bengal Secretariat Nabanna on Saturday to mark the completion of one year of the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty doctor inside the state-run RG Kar hospital.

Tension prevailed as protestors tried to breach the barricades in their attempt to head towards the Vidyasagar Setu after ignoring police warnings not to move beyond the Rani Rashmoni Road assembly point.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, alongside BJP leader Agnimitra Paul and other BJP MLAs held a sit-in at the Park Street-J L Nehru Road crossing, while alleging that more than 100 protestors, including Adhikari and other BJP leaders, were injured in police action.

Adhikari also claimed that the parents of the RG Kar victim were injured during the lathi charge.

“Mamata Banerjee will pay dearly for this. This protest is only going to get bigger from here,” Adhikari warned.

A section of protestors taking part in a march reached Santragachi in Howrah district on Saturday and attempted to breach the iron wall barricades set up by the city police there.

As part of the 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan', the protestors raised slogans for justice for the RG Kar victim and voiced their resolve to reach the state secretariat, irrespective of the blockades put up by the police.

“The police can fire upon us, but we are determined to reach 'Nabanna', where the state government must answer why justice has not been delivered to Abhaya (RG Kar victim) even after one year,” a protestor was heard saying.