Bailey bridge nears completion to restore connectivity in flood-hit Uttarkashi, say officials

UTTARKASHI: Construction of a vital Bailey bridge along the Gangotri National Highway entered its final phase on Sunday, aiming to restore connectivity to the disaster-hit areas of Uttarkashi and regulate food supplies to the affected people, officials said.

A Bailey bridge is a kind of modular bridge that can be quickly assembled with pre-built parts.

Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli has directed authorities to supply 2,000 litres of diesel per day to Dharali and ensure the transportation of LPG cylinders to those impacted.

Horses and mules should be used to maintain transportation of essential supplies to the affected people until the roads are repaired and become operational, he said.