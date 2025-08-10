Bihar DyCM Vijay Kumar Sinha has two EPIC cards: Tejashwi Yadav

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday alleged that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has two voter ID cards and asked what action is being taken against Sinha.

Yadav, talking to reporters here, said, "Vijay Kumar Sinha is a voter from two different assembly constituencies in two different districts.

His name is there in Lakhisarai assembly constituency in the same district and also in Bankipur assembly constituency in Patna district.

"He has two different Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) cards. Surprisingly, it has happened after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the Election Commission in Bihar.

Who should be held responsible, either Sinha himself or the Election Commission? What action is being taken against Sinha? When will he (Sinha) resign from the post after the revelations?"