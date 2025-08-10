First freight train reaches Anantnag from Punjab, set to boost Kashmir industry

SRINAGAR: As the first ever freight train reached south Kashmir’s Anantnag district from Punjab yesterday, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has said the train has arrived at the right time and will boost the Kashmir industry.

“The freight train is very important and has arrived at the right time. It will help in the timely delivery of horticulture produce from Kashmir,” KCCI president Javed Ahmed Tenga told the TNIE.

The KCCI is the leading trade body of the Valley.

Tenga said the growers will now not have to depend on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway for transporting their perishable goods from the Valley to different parts of the country.

“The horticulture produce from Kashmir will directly reach its destination within 24 hours. It will also be cheaper, and it will boost the horticulture and other sectors. It will boost the Kashmir industry,” he said.