First freight train reaches Anantnag from Punjab, set to boost Kashmir industry

SRINAGAR: As the first ever freight train reached south Kashmir’s Anantnag district from Punjab yesterday, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has said the train has arrived at the right time and will boost the Kashmir industry.
“The freight train is very important and has arrived at the right time. It will help in the timely delivery of horticulture produce from Kashmir,” KCCI president Javed Ahmed Tenga told the TNIE.
The KCCI is the leading trade body of the Valley.
Tenga said the growers will now not have to depend on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway for transporting their perishable goods from the Valley to different parts of the country.
“The horticulture produce from Kashmir will directly reach its destination within 24 hours. It will also be cheaper, and it will boost the horticulture and other sectors. It will boost the Kashmir industry,” he said.
The first freight train successfully reached Anantnag Goods Shed in the Valley from Rupnagar, Punjab, marking a significant milestone in connecting Kashmir to the national freight network.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the development will enhance both progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Great day for commerce and connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir! It will enhance both progress and prosperity,” the PM posted on X.
The arrival of a freight train, carrying cement, is set to accelerate infrastructure projects and improve living standards for the people of Kashmir.
The Valley traders depend on the 271 km long Srinagar-Jammu national highway for transportation of goods. The highway gets closed for days in winter and during rainy days, causing losses to the traders and growers in the Valley.
Shopian Fruits Growers and Dealers Association president Mohammad Ashraf Wani said the freight train is good news for the growers in the Valley.
Kashmir's apple industry, which contributes significantly to the local economy, has long struggled with transportation challenges due to closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway due to weather and landslides.
“Kashmiri apples will now reach markets across India more promptly and at a lower cost. However, we hope that the freight train connects us directly to the fruit markets (mandis) across the country. If that happens then we no longer will have to live in fear that our apples will rot in trucks stranded on the highway,” he said.
The apple growers are now hopeful of a more stable and profitable future.
Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railways, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said the inaugural freight train was loaded with 21 BCN wagons of cement.
The journey, spanning approximately 600 kilometers, culminated at the newly commissioned Anantnag Goods Shed today in less than 18 hours.
The arrival of the first freight train to Valley marks the first-ever cement loading specifically for this facility, underscoring its readiness to support a new era of logistical and economic growth in the Kashmir region.
The cement transported on this train will be used for crucial projects, including the construction of roads, bridges, public infrastructure, and residential housing in the Valley.
“The arrival of this first freight train in Anantnag is not just a logistical achievement but a powerful symbol of progress and integration, paving the way for a more connected and prosperous Kashmir,” Upadyay said.