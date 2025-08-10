Operation Sindoor was unlike any conventional mission: Army chief

Describing Operation Sindoor as a complex and non-conventional military manoeuvre, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday said the mission was akin to a game of chess, involving calculated moves in an uncertain environment where both sides were constantly adapting.

Speaking at an event hosted by IIT-Madras, Gen Dwivedi likened the operation to a tense game of chess, where uncertainty defined every move. “We didn’t know what the enemy’s next step would be—nor were our own moves fixed,” he said. “That’s what made Operation Sindoor unique. It was about thinking multiple steps ahead, like in chess.”

The operation, carried out in May, was India’s response to the deadly April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force executed precision airstrikes targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These strikes focused on eliminating high-value terror assets and disrupting networks responsible for cross-border militancy.

The Army Chief said that Operation Sindoor that this was not a conventional military operation.

"Conventional operation means, go with everything, take everything you have. And, if you are able to come back, otherwise, stay there. That is called the conventional approach.

Here, the grey zone means any activity that is taking place in all domains, that is something we are talking about and Operation Sindoor taught us that this is the grey zone," he said.

"So, we were making the chess moves, and he (enemy) was also making the chess moves.

Somewhere we were giving him the checkmate and somewhere we were going in for the kill at the risk of losing our own, but that's the way, life is all about," the Army chief said.