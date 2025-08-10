PM Modi credits India's tech prowess for Operation Sindhoor's success, lauds Karnataka's role

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the success of India’s forces in Operation Sindhoor, which destroyed terrorist hideouts deep across the border, was due to India’s technological prowess and the strength of the ‘Make in India’ initiative in defence.

He said the success of the operation had shown a “New India” to the world, emphasising India’s strength in forcing Pakistan, which came to defend the terrorists, to its knees within hours. Modi added that Bengaluru and Karnataka had contributed significantly to the success of the operation.

He was speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Bengaluru Metro Phase-3 (Orange Line) project, worth over Rs 15,610 crore, in the city on Sunday.

Addressing the audience after laying the foundation, Modi said, “I am coming to Bengaluru for the first time after Operation Sindhoor. The success of the operation has shown a New India to the entire world. A major factor behind the victory of the operation is the indigenous technology and the might of Make in India in defence. There is a lot of contribution towards this from the youth of Bengaluru and Karnataka. I congratulate them for their contributions.”

Earlier, amidst chants of “Modi, Modi”, the Prime Minister, who began his speech in Kannada, said that Bengaluru had become a symbol of New India and that it had “philosophical knowledge” in its soul and “tech knowledge” in its action.

“Bengaluru has put India on the global tech map. The talent and the contribution of the people of Bengaluru to this success is immense,” Modi said, adding that “urban planning” and “urban infrastructure” are essential for cities like Bengaluru, and that the city is prepared for the future.

He said that the Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line had been inaugurated along with three Vande Bharat trains. “The Yellow Line connecting RV Road to Bommasandra will connect key areas in Bengaluru, reducing the travel time between Basavangudi and Electronic City,” Modi said, adding that this would enhance ease of living and ease of working.