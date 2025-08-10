Professor Harminder Singh Dua praises Army Hospital for world-class facilities during Delhi visit

NEW DELHI: Professor Harminder Singh Dua, a prominent figure in the global ophthalmic fraternity, recently visited the Department of Ophthalmology at the Delhi-based Army Hospital (Research & Referral).

During his visit, he expressed admiration for the hospital’s cutting-edge infrastructure, state-of-the-art equipment, immaculate environment, and the disciplined yet compassionate work culture.

“The facilities and standards at Army Hospital (R&R) match, and in some aspects even surpass, some of the best centres globally,” he remarked during his visit.

Currently serving as Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Nottingham, UK, Professor Dua is globally celebrated for his pioneering contributions to corneal science, most notably the discovery of Dua’s Layer in the cornea.

As part of his visit, Professor Dua delivered an engaging lecture titled ‘Steering the Ship: From Studentship to Leadership’, addressing a diverse audience that included senior faculty members, postgraduate students, and healthcare professionals. His talk delved into the nuanced transition from academic learning to visionary leadership, offering insights drawn from his illustrious career in medicine.