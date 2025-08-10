RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat warns health and education becoming unaffordable, stresses on accessibility, goodwill

NEW DELHI: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, while speaking at the inauguration of the Madhav Srishti Cancer Care Centre in Indore on Sunday, expressed deep concern over the growing inaccessibility of health and education to the common people.

His remarks come at a time when the government is actively working to make these two essential services more accessible to the public.

"Health and education, these two are important things which have become very necessary in today's society. Both health and education are connected to the development of a person. Unfortunately, both are beyond the reach of a common people and their beyond his financial capacity," Bhagwat remarked.

The Sangh chief underscored the necessity of ensuring affordability and accessibility in both sectors. He also lamented that these vital services have become heavily commercialised, drifting away from their original objectives of service and empowerment.

After inspecting the cancer centre’s infrastructure, reviewing its resources, and visiting a life-journey exhibition, Bhagwat reiterated that health and education are fundamental pillars of any society, but are increasingly out of economic reach for the majority. “Earlier, these works were done as a service, but today both have been commercialised,” he noted.

Sharing a personal anecdote to highlight the changing dynamics of education, Bhagwat said, "When I was a school going child I once fell ill. My teacher visited my home to check on me and brought me medicine the next day. This is the kind of role a teacher should play. Today, educational hubs exist everywhere, but affordability and accessibility remain a concern." He expressed regret over the declining accessibility of education and its rising costs and commercialisation of education.