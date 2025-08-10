Three Class VI students in Shimla have gone missing; Parents receive threatening calls from US number

CHANDIGARH: Three Class VI students of one of the country’s most prestigious and oldest boarding schools in Shimla have gone missing since yesterday when they went out for their regular weekly outing. The parents allegedly received threatening calls from a US-based number.

Sources said the three missing students have been identified as Vedansh Bharti from Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, Angad Lather from Karnal in Haryana, and Hitender Singh from Mohali in Punjab.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the New Shimla Police Station on charges of kidnapping of minor children under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A police official said that a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint submitted by the school principal, in which he stated that the three students had moved out of the school on the outing day towards Mall Road in Shimla but did not return before the scheduled time. The boys left the school at 12.09 pm on Saturday and did not return by 5 pm.