Village-led forest guards protect Buruma jungle in Jharkhand's Khunti for over 100 years

RANCHI: In one of its kind initiatives taken towards conservation of forests since ages, a meeting of Gram Sabha is held every year, during which a group of forest guards are appointed to protect the Buruma jungles under Murhu block of Khunti.

Out of the seven revenue villages under Hetegoa Panchayat, a Gram Sabha is held in each of the four villages, to which this Buruma Forest belongs to, deputing one person from each of the households who will protect the forests from felling of trees.

And if any one of those appointed persons fails to discharge his duties properly, he is imposed a fine ranging from Rs 150-200, depending upon the decision taken by the respective Gram Sabha.

Buruma forest is spread over about 400 acres around four villages of Murhu block area.

According to Mukhiya Jagmohan Singh Munda, this is a unique initiative taken to protect the forests which was taken long back by the Gram Sabha in the wake of rampant deforestation taking place in the area. They have been protecting the forest without any government help.

The Mukhiya informed that they have been protecting their forests traditionally, but some changes have been made as per the requirement. People found cutting trees are imposed a fine of Rs 5000 by the Gram Sabha.

“Those appointed by the Gram Sabha for the protection of forests have the responsibility to protect the forests from felling of trees and theft from the jungles. Earlier, people from the adjoining villages used to cut the trees and take along with them without any obstruction due to which forests were diminishing. When the matter came to the notice of the Gram Sabha, it was decided to protect the forests and appoint people from within the village for the same,” said Mukhiya Jagmohan Singh Munda.