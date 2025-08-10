Village-led forest guards protect Buruma jungle in Jharkhand's Khunti for over 100 years

RANCHI: In one of its kind initiatives taken towards conservation of forests since ages, a meeting of Gram Sabha is held every year, during which a group of forest guards are appointed to protect the Buruma jungles under Murhu block of Khunti.
Out of the seven revenue villages under Hetegoa Panchayat, a Gram Sabha is held in each of the four villages, to which this Buruma Forest belongs to, deputing one person from each of the households who will protect the forests from felling of trees.
And if any one of those appointed persons fails to discharge his duties properly, he is imposed a fine ranging from Rs 150-200, depending upon the decision taken by the respective Gram Sabha.
Buruma forest is spread over about 400 acres around four villages of Murhu block area.
According to Mukhiya Jagmohan Singh Munda, this is a unique initiative taken to protect the forests which was taken long back by the Gram Sabha in the wake of rampant deforestation taking place in the area. They have been protecting the forest without any government help.
The Mukhiya informed that they have been protecting their forests traditionally, but some changes have been made as per the requirement. People found cutting trees are imposed a fine of Rs 5000 by the Gram Sabha.
“Those appointed by the Gram Sabha for the protection of forests have the responsibility to protect the forests from felling of trees and theft from the jungles. Earlier, people from the adjoining villages used to cut the trees and take along with them without any obstruction due to which forests were diminishing. When the matter came to the notice of the Gram Sabha, it was decided to protect the forests and appoint people from within the village for the same,” said Mukhiya Jagmohan Singh Munda.
Though it is not known when this initiative was taken, felling of trees has completely been stopped in the area and forest cover has increased significantly, he added.
The Mukhiya, however, informed that in case the villagers require wood for construction of their house or some other purpose, a demand is raised by him in the Gram Sabha and a permission is granted by it for cutting of desired number of trees. A close eye is kept on him so that he does not cut more than the sanctioned number of trees, he said.
Villagers are allowed only to take ‘datun’ and ‘patta’ from the jungles.
Sixty-two-year-old Anthony Odeya is also appointed by the Gram Sabha to protect Buruma jungles, who could be seen roaming around in the jungles with an umbrella, iron rod and a ‘tonno’ in his hands with slippers on his feet.
According to Anthony Odeya, people from other villages used to cut wood from the forest and take it away due to which this tradition was evolved several years back.
“According to tribal customs, tribal community themselves protect the forest as they believe that the forest is ours and we will protect it ourselves. The tradition of protecting the forest and guarding it has been in place for over 100 years,” said Odeya.
The villagers have been protecting the forest, water, and land traditionally since ages, he added.