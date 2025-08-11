After CISF, now 4,000 more troopers sanctioned for BSF

NEW DELHI: After the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), now it is the turn for the Border Security Force (BSF) to get a cadre boost. The government has cleared a proposal to create nearly 4,000 additional new Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ General Duty (GD) posts in the force.

Sources on Monday said that the government’s approval for the long-pending move was seen as the recognition of the BSF’s expanding and critical role in ensuring national security, particularly after ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Confirming the move, the sources said, a proposal in this regard has been cleared by the Ministry of Finance’s expenditure department, as this would lead to a net addition of nearly 4,000 posts, with a strong focus on increasing supervisory strength and opening up promotion avenues for existing personnel.

Notably, however, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had asked for around 15,000 posts, out of which the Ministry of Finance agreed to only 4,000, the sources said.