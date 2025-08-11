Ahmedabad Diary | Secret BJP-Congress deal in Amul Dairy power play?

Police rejig fuels talk of political undercurrents

Visavadar’s police postings have triggered a storm in Gujarat, with four officers shuffled in just three months, fuelling talk of political undercurrents. After the June 23, 2025 election results, Visavadar PI Y.B. Rana was shunted to leave reserve and Bhesan PI R.B. Gadhvi moved to SOG within days. Replacements came, but B Division PI A.B. Gohil never joined, leaving Visavadar’s charge to rotate among PSIs. The latest Mendarda’s woman PSI S.M. Sumra, who earlier clashed with the AAP MLA during a cheap-grain brawl has now taken charge, sparking buzz over the political overtones of her appointment.

Gambling racket sparks BJP public showdown

Gujarat’s law-and-order row has exploded, with BJP MLA Arvind Ladani taking on his own police force. While the MoS for Home Affairs praised the cops, Ladani alleged gambling dens in Manavadar and Bantwa bring run under police patronage, paying `70,000–`80,000 monthly “instalments.” He claimed that the youth are being ruined and innocents tortured to boost crime statistics. On August 9, he led a dharna at Manavadar police station, demanding a probe. Police hit back, saying a fugitive from a recent Bantwa raid misled him. Three arrests were made, 12 escaped. The clash has laid bare a rift within the ruling party’s ranks.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat

dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com