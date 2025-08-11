Alarming rise in crimes against minors and women in Rajasthan sparks political debate

JAIPUR: Rajasthan is witnessing a disturbing rise in crimes against minors and young girls. According to data released by the state Police Headquarters, over 200 cases of gang rape were registered between January and June 2025. Tragically, five girls were even murdered after being raped during this period.
The data also reveals more than 600 reported cases of sexual harassment, highlighting a growing threat to women’s safety across the state.
Families are increasingly worried, with many parents expressing fears in sending their daughters to school or college. Crimes related to dowry harassment further underscore the insecurity women face, even within their own homes.
In total, 19,600 criminal cases involving various atrocities against women were registered until June this year. Police investigations led to charge sheets being filed in 5,359 cases. However, 4,790 cases resulted in First Information Reports (FIRs) being filed, out of which 4,613 were later closed as false. The police were unable to investigate 9,451 cases.
Specially concerning cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 1,631 were registered. Of these, 186 were found to be false, and FIRs were filed in 14 cases for other reasons. Chargesheets were submitted in 744 cases, while investigations are ongoing in 707 cases.
The disclosure of these figures has ignited political controversy in the state. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to X to question the current government, writing, "What is happening, Chief Minister? Please pay attention."
Tensions escalated further on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, when a woman in Ajmer was murdered by her husband, who is a BJP leader. Gehlot expressed deep concern over the incident, accusing the government of failing to maintain law and order.
In response, BJP Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot strongly condemned the politicisation of crimes against women. He said, "It is very unfortunate to use crimes against women as a political tool. There has been a 10% reduction in criminal cases under the Bhajanlal government, which shows how seriously we take women’s safety compared to the previous administration. It is regrettable that Congress leaders are politicizing a woman’s death."
The escalating crime rates and the sharp political dispute underline the urgent need for effective measures to protect women and minors in Rajasthan