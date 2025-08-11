Alarming rise in crimes against minors and women in Rajasthan sparks political debate

JAIPUR: Rajasthan is witnessing a disturbing rise in crimes against minors and young girls. According to data released by the state Police Headquarters, over 200 cases of gang rape were registered between January and June 2025. Tragically, five girls were even murdered after being raped during this period.

The data also reveals more than 600 reported cases of sexual harassment, highlighting a growing threat to women’s safety across the state.

Families are increasingly worried, with many parents expressing fears in sending their daughters to school or college. Crimes related to dowry harassment further underscore the insecurity women face, even within their own homes.

In total, 19,600 criminal cases involving various atrocities against women were registered until June this year. Police investigations led to charge sheets being filed in 5,359 cases. However, 4,790 cases resulted in First Information Reports (FIRs) being filed, out of which 4,613 were later closed as false. The police were unable to investigate 9,451 cases.

Specially concerning cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 1,631 were registered. Of these, 186 were found to be false, and FIRs were filed in 14 cases for other reasons. Chargesheets were submitted in 744 cases, while investigations are ongoing in 707 cases.