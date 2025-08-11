Bhairav, Rudra units to boost combat power

NEW DELHI: The combat formations of the Indian Army are set for a major reorganisation, for which specific orders have been issued with ‘implementation instructions,’ sources said on Sunday.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is pushing for the reorganisation as part of the greater design to modernise the force. The combat formations are being raised on “Save and Raise” mode with no cost to the exchequer, sources said.

To begin with, their would be reorganisation at the Unit level of the Artillery and Infantry, which will be christened as Shaktiban Regiments and Bhairav Battalions. The reorganisation exercise will also be at the Brigade level with the new ones being called the Rudra Brigades.

A brigade of the Indian Army, commanded by a Brigadier, generally comprises three units comprising around 3,000 to 3,500 personnel.

According to sources, the Shaktiban Regiments will comprise two larger batteries with increased firepower (a typical battery operates six guns) and a composite battery operating two systems together. The composite battery will operate loiter munitions (extended range) and the Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs) on the lines of the Divyastra Battery.

One regiment generally comprises three batteries totalling 18 guns. A battery is a tactical unit of the regiment with guns and the requisite number of personnel and equipment to operate the weapons.

According to sources, these reconfigured brigades and regiments will be deployed along the western border, which India shares with Pakistan.

In an interesting move, based on an old Indian Army concept of raising battalions with the “son of the soil” concept, the Army Chief has mobilised Infantry Regimental Centres to select, train and depute personnel for the Light Commando Battalions, which, as earlier reported, will be named as Bhairav Battalions. These units will be affiliated with and operate with specific corps.