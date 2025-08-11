Bihar govt upgrades security for Dy CM Samrat Choudhary, LoP Tejashwi Yadav and others

PATNA: In a significant move ahead of assembly elections, Bihar government has upgraded security cover for six high-profile leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Leader of Opposition in state assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

The security cover for six leaders—Samrat Choudhary, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, Pradeep Singh, Gyanendra Singh Gyanu and Neereaj Kumar—was upgraded on the recommendation of state security council.

According to a notification issued by home (special) department, Samrat Choudhary will be protected under advanced security Liaison protocol, enhancing his Z-plus security cover. RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s security has been elevated to Z category status.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in state legislative council Rabri Devi had expressed her concern about her son and former deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s security during the recently conclude Monsoon session of legislature.

She had alleged that Tejashwi apprehended threat to his life and also accused his political opponent (BJP leaders) of hatching a conspiracy to kill him. She had told the legislative council that three abortive attempts were earlier made on the life of Tejashwi.

Tejashwi’s security was reviewed after Rabri Devi’s remarks in the legislative council. Subsequently state government’s intelligence wing—special branch--also recommended enhancing Tejashwi’s security cover.