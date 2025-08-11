Chhattisgarh police officer faces social boycott over marriage, HC reprimands community

RAIPUR: A distressed Chhattisgarh Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mekhlendra Pratap Singh facing social boycott from his own community for marrying a woman of his choice, lodged an FIR in his home town Bilaspur claiming that his marriage was performed as per the social tradition.

Singh, 35, who hailed from ‘Satgarh Tanwar’ community (Scheduled Tribe), is posted in Kanker district where he is engaged in the ongoing anti-Maoist operations. He claimed his wife too is from the same tribal caste.

The community leaders however got further antagonised after the case was registered against them and approached the high court filing a petition that the FIR was lodged on baseless ground. They also alleged before the court of being harassed by the police with repeated notices served to them.

“Chhattisgarh high court has rebuked the community leaders warning them not to act like a Khap panchayat and dismissed their petition. But the community leaders remain adamant to continue their diktat and my entire family is socially ostracised. They are now threatening us to impose heavy punitive fine”, the DSP told TNIE while sharing his mental agony.