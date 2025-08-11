Class 8 NCERT Maths book turns the complex subject into an exciting adventure

NEW DELHI: The subject of Mathematics creates a great deal of anxiety or dislike in a large section of students. But, it is creative, exciting and an interesting adventure, as proved by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) latest textbook on the subject.

Ganita Prakash, the Part-1 textbook for Class 8, made public recently, is aligned with the National Education Policy – 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2022-2023.

It is one of the parts of the series for the Middle Stage (Grades 6 to 8), that serves as a critical bridge between the preparatory and secondary stages.

Setting the tone of the book's objective right at the outset, a note to students states, "To be able to appreciate the art of mathematics, it is not enough to just be a passive spectator. You need to immerse yourself in its process like a detective getting into action to solve a mystery."

An owl mascot pops up frequently among the pages to highlight important mathematical processes and problem-solving approaches.