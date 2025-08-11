Communal flareup in Fatehpur as Hindu groups vandalise historical tomb

LUCKNOW: Fatehpur district in central Uttar Pradesh came to the brink of communal conflagration on Monday when members of some Hindu organisations vandalised a tomb in Abu Nagar, Rediya locality of Sadar tehsil, claiming that the structure was built on a temple bringing both the communities face-to-face.

However, the district administration rushed with the deployment of heavy police and PAC contingents across the area, erecting barricades around the disputed site to prevent further flare-ups. As per local sources, at around 10 on Monday morning, over 2,000 people belonging to various Hindu outfits thronged the tomb on the premises of Eidgah, where the police were deployed in advance.

The controversy centred around the structure, officially registered under Khasra number 753 in government records as Maqbara Mangi (National Property). It became a flashpoint after members of the Math Mandir Sanrakshan Sangharsh Samiti, Bajrang Dal, Hindu Mahasabha and other groups, declared it to be a temple dedicated to Thakurji (Lord Krsihna) and Lord Shiva, allegedly over a thousand years old.

A massive crowd with people carrying saffron flags, chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' surrounded the tomb. The sources claimed that the members of the Math Mandir Sangharsh Samiti had given a memorandum to Fatehpur District Magistrate Ravindra Singh on Friday, claiming that the said tomb was originally a temple.