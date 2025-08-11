Delhi-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing at Chennai; four Kerala MPs among passengers

NEW DELHI: An Air India flight from Tiruvananthapuram to Delhi made an emergency landing at Chennai on Sunday night due to turbulent weather and a technical issue in the flight.

Among the passengers on board were at least four MPs from Kerala.

The flight departed at 8.04 pm from Terminal 3 of Tiruvananthapuram airport and was diverted an hour later to the Chennai International airport, reveals a flight tracking platform.

It was in a holding pattern (circling above and awaiting permission to land) for nearly two hours before it made an aborted landing in the first attempt. It was later able to land safely at 10.39 pm.

In a post on X, AICC General Secretary and Alappuzha MP KC Venugopal said the passengers had a narrow escape. He urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MocA) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to immediately investigate the incident.

The MP posted, "Air India flight AI 2455 from Trivandrum to Delhi - carrying myself, several MPs, and hundreds of passengers - came frighteningly close to tragedy today. What began as a delayed departure turned into a harrowing journey. Shortly after take-off, we were hit by unprecedented turbulence. About an hour later, the Captain announced a flight signal fault and diverted to Chennai. For nearly two hours, we circled the airport awaiting clearance to land, until a heart-stopping moment during our first attempt - another aircraft was reportedly on the same runway. In that split second, the Captain’s quick decision to pull up saved every life on board. The flight landed safely on the second attempt."