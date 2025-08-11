Democracy 'assaulted', 'murdered' outside Parliament: Ramesh after MPs stopped from taking out march

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday alleged that democracy was being assaulted and murdered right outside Parliament, as opposition MPs were stopped from taking out their protest march to the Election Commission office.

"Democracy is being assaulted, democracy is being murdered right outside Parliament," he said as the protesting MPs were prevented by the police from moving forward and taking out their protest march.

He said the Opposition MPs wanted to take out a peaceful march to the EC office as a mark of protest against the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls, but were not allowed to move forward by the police.

The police had made elaborate arrangements and put up barricades to prevent the protesting MPs from taking out their march to the Election Commission headquarters.