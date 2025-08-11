Dharali family seeking college admission for child escape devastating Uttarkashi cloudburst

DEHRADUN: In a poignant twist of fate amidst the devastating cloudburst that ravaged Dharali town, a family’s decision to accompany their daughter for college admission proved to be their unwitting salvation. While their ancestral home, a 40-room hotel, and an apple orchard were completely obliterated in the disaster, the family found themselves miles away, safe in Dehradun.
Jahnvi Panwar, a recent Class 12 pass-out, had travelled to Graphic Era Deemed University in Dehradun to secure admission for her BA Honours degree. It was her insistence that her parents accompany her for the visit that inadvertently pulled them out of harm's way just before tragedy struck their hometown.
"If Jahnvi's parents hadn't come with her to Dehradun, the outcome could have been dire," a family friend remarked, highlighting the narrow escape. The family was in Dehradun when news broke of the cloudburst that swallowed everything they owned in Dharali.
Upon learning of their profound loss, Dr. Kamal Ghansala, Chairman of Graphic Era Group of Institutions, immediately contacted Jahnvi's father, Jai Bhagwan Singh Panwar, to express his deepest condolences. In a remarkable gesture of support, Dr. Ghansala announced that Jahnvi's entire education, across all semesters, would be completely free of charge.
"Our hearts go out to all those affected by the Dharali disaster," Dr. Ghansala stated. "We will also consider similar assistance for other affected children as more information becomes available." Dr. Ghansala has a notable history of leading relief efforts and providing free education to students impacted by previous calamities, including the 2012 Uttarkashi disaster, the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy, and the Joshimath crisis.