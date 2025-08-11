Dharali family seeking college admission for child escape devastating Uttarkashi cloudburst

DEHRADUN: In a poignant twist of fate amidst the devastating cloudburst that ravaged Dharali town, a family’s decision to accompany their daughter for college admission proved to be their unwitting salvation. While their ancestral home, a 40-room hotel, and an apple orchard were completely obliterated in the disaster, the family found themselves miles away, safe in Dehradun.

Jahnvi Panwar, a recent Class 12 pass-out, had travelled to Graphic Era Deemed University in Dehradun to secure admission for her BA Honours degree. It was her insistence that her parents accompany her for the visit that inadvertently pulled them out of harm's way just before tragedy struck their hometown.

"If Jahnvi's parents hadn't come with her to Dehradun, the outcome could have been dire," a family friend remarked, highlighting the narrow escape. The family was in Dehradun when news broke of the cloudburst that swallowed everything they owned in Dharali.