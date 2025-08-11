Dispose all pending cases against MPs, MLAs: Bihar DGP instructs subordinates ahead of polls

PATNA: Bihar lawmakers with criminal antecedents have a tough time ahead as Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar has directed all Superintendents of Police (SPs) to ensure timely investigation into the cases against MPs/MLAs and submission of chargesheets.

Kumar has also asked SPs to initiate departmental proceedings against investigating officers who have been found lax in investigation of such cases. Delay in investigation lead to piling of pending cases, he said, adding that special MP/MLA courts have been set up for speedy trial of such cases.

DGP has directed IGs and DIGs of all ranges to monitor investigation into such cases on a regular basis and send details of disposal of cases from districts under their jurisdiction to the police headquarters. “Lapses on the part of investigating officers will not be tolerated,” an ADG rank officer said.

According to a report of Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), about 45 per cent of MLAs in Bihar have criminal records or criminal cases registered against them. Some of these cases were of serious nature, including murder, attempt to murder, kidnaping and crime against women.