Insider track | Rahul Gandhi’s dinner menu

When Rahul Gandhi hosted a dinner for the INDIA bloc leaders this week, the menu wasn’t the only thing sizzling. The evening saw warm camaraderie, especially between Gandhi and Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee. Their bonhomie didn’t go unnoticed. From Farooq Abdullah to Kamal Haasan, a range of politicians were at the table. However, insiders claim the real winner was perhaps the food. A specially-curated spread from Lucknow left even the picky veterans reaching for seconds. The non-vegetarian menu featured a mouth-watering mix of chicken, mutton, and stir-fried tiger shrimp; the vegetarian offerings were no less lavish. “The menu was fascinating,” said one leader, awed by the gastronomic delight before him.
The dessert — rich, fragrant, and perfectly timed — truly stole the show. Whether it was a carefully designed strategy or just good hospitality, the message was clear: politics might divide, but kebabs and conversation still have the power to unite.
Behind the RG presser
While many praised Rahul Gandhi’s recent press conference on the alleged voter fraud in Karnataka for its clarity and his confidence, his team is quietly patting itself on the back for the months of groundwork that made it happen. The subject — “voter theft” in Mahadevapura Assembly constituency — was no small matter. A dedicated team of 40 worked over six months, crunching data, analysing records, and apparently consuming ungodly amounts of coffee.
The result? A presentation that was equal parts compelling and clickable, replete with fact-checked slides and graphics that had the social media humming. Rahul Gandhi was meticulous, too. He not only rehearsed his lines over and over, but he also suggested several changes in the content of the slides — whether asking to tweak the fonts or reworking the sharpness of the messaging. Ultimately, the effort paid off, with even political sceptics conceding that the presser felt more like a studious case study than a campaign pitch.
Chirag’s crossfire, the NDA shuffle
It seems Chirag Paswan is back doing what he does best — stirring the pot, gently or vigorously. The young LJP leader and Union Minister has taken public aim at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over the state’s law and order record — leaving the BJP in the unenviable position of babysitting a fraying alliance. Paswan’s comments came after high-profile crimes recently shook Bihar. He didn’t mince words. “I feel sorry to be supporting this government,” he reportedly said, in what some in the JD(U) are calling a “friendly fire incident”.
The BJP, which leads the NDA and would very much like everyone to play nice ahead of Bihar’s assembly polls, is now doing some behind-the-scenes firefighting. “We’ve asked him to tone it down. He’s young, passionate, but we do expect a little more alliance etiquette,” said a BJP leader, a touch exasperated. Chirag’s father, the late Ram Vilas Paswan, was known for navigating coalition politics with grace and diplomacy. Whether Junior Paswan follows suit or chooses the rockier road remains to be seen. For now, NDA-watchers are keeping popcorn ready — it’s going to be a bumpy show.
Putin visit and Bihar polls
If the buzz from BJP insiders is anything to go by, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s scheduled visit to India later this year might get an unprecedented welcome. Remember Namaste Trump? Well, it’ll be similar and with a maze of Russian flags. Planned to coincide (conveniently?) with the Bihar elections, the visit is being framed as a show of unbreakable friendship amid cooling ties with the US. “The world may be bickering, but Bharat’s dosti with Russia is eternal,” quipped one official, indicating how the geopolitical sands are shifting. Expect the usual optics: grand stages, warm hugs, glowing lights, and perhaps even a welcome track titled “Mera Dost Ghar Aaya” in a loop. While some foreign policy observers might raise an eyebrow, others are simply waiting to see whether this becomes a defining Modi-Putin moment — or just a carefully choreographed pageant. As a veteran watcher noted: “No matter how geopolitics plays out, both leaders know the power of optics. And this one is going to be a spectacle.”