Insider track | Rahul Gandhi’s dinner menu

When Rahul Gandhi hosted a dinner for the INDIA bloc leaders this week, the menu wasn’t the only thing sizzling. The evening saw warm camaraderie, especially between Gandhi and Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee. Their bonhomie didn’t go unnoticed. From Farooq Abdullah to Kamal Haasan, a range of politicians were at the table. However, insiders claim the real winner was perhaps the food. A specially-curated spread from Lucknow left even the picky veterans reaching for seconds. The non-vegetarian menu featured a mouth-watering mix of chicken, mutton, and stir-fried tiger shrimp; the vegetarian offerings were no less lavish. “The menu was fascinating,” said one leader, awed by the gastronomic delight before him.

The dessert — rich, fragrant, and perfectly timed — truly stole the show. Whether it was a carefully designed strategy or just good hospitality, the message was clear: politics might divide, but kebabs and conversation still have the power to unite.

Behind the RG presser

While many praised Rahul Gandhi’s recent press conference on the alleged voter fraud in Karnataka for its clarity and his confidence, his team is quietly patting itself on the back for the months of groundwork that made it happen. The subject — “voter theft” in Mahadevapura Assembly constituency — was no small matter. A dedicated team of 40 worked over six months, crunching data, analysing records, and apparently consuming ungodly amounts of coffee.

The result? A presentation that was equal parts compelling and clickable, replete with fact-checked slides and graphics that had the social media humming. Rahul Gandhi was meticulous, too. He not only rehearsed his lines over and over, but he also suggested several changes in the content of the slides — whether asking to tweak the fonts or reworking the sharpness of the messaging. Ultimately, the effort paid off, with even political sceptics conceding that the presser felt more like a studious case study than a campaign pitch.