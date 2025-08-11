'Khulja SIM SIM’: Chhattisgarh villager gets calls from legends like Kohli, de Villiers

Manish and Khemraj were soon sucked into a world of disbelief as callers identified themselves as Kohli, de Villiers and Yash Dayal, though the two tried to remain grounded in reality thinking these were all part of some elaborate prank by friends.

In fact, the duo even played along, Khemraj claimed.

The story turned on its head when, on July 15, Patidar himself called up with a fervent "brother, please return my SIM".

Manish and Khemraj still believed it was a prank before realising the seriousness in Patidar's tone when he spoke about sending police to solve the matter.

A police team arrived some minutes later, putting a lid on any assumptions that it was a prank.

Gariaband Deputy Superintendent of Police Neha Sinha said the SIM had been deactivated as per telecom policy after 90 days of inactivity and was reassigned to a new customer, which in this case happened to be Manish.

"Manish was actually getting calls from cricketers who were in contact with Rajat Patidar. Patidar informed the Madhya Pradesh Cyber Cell that his number had been allotted to someone else and requested to have it back," she said.

The MP Cyber Cell contacted Gariaband police, who spoke with Manish and his family and with their consent, the SIM was recently returned to Patidar, the Deputy SP informed.

"There was no legal issue or fault on anyone's part. This was simply a result of standard telecom procedures," Sinha added.

For Manish, Khemraj, and their families, meanwhile, the experience has been like "something out of a film".