Man who killed transgender lover, her son dies by suicide at hotel in MP's Satna

BHOPAL: A 30-year-old man–who was on the run after killing a young transgender Kajal Kinnar and her 12-year-old adopted son Dev in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district–allegedly died by suicide at a hotel in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district on Monday.

The youth identified as Akash Vishwakarma was found hanging to death inside the room of Siddhartha Hotel, where he had checked in on Sunday night only.

According to Satna district police sources, Akash, who hailed from UP’s Kanpur district only, had first checked in at the hotel in Kolgawan area of Satna district on Saturday, but checked out on Sunday evening.

He, however, returned to the hotel on failing to catch the train and checked in again at the same room on Sunday night, where he was found dead on Monday morning.

A suicide note purportedly written by him was recovered by the police. The note mentioned Akash having killed two people in Kanpur, including the one (Kajal Kinnar) whom he loved. It was mentioned in the note that he killed the duo as they were blackmailing him.

While confirming the incident, the Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG-Rewa Range) Rajesh Singh Chandel told TNIE that the suicide note points towards a love angle in the matter.

Back on Saturday-Sunday intervening night, the bodies of a 25-year-old transgender Kajal Kinnar and her 12-year-old adopted son Dev (who was her maternal cousin also) were discovered in their residence in the Hanumant Vihar area of Khadepur in UP’s Kanpur district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

While Dev’s body was found on the floor, Kajal’s body was recovered from the neighbouring Diwan (sofabed).