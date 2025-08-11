Nepalese PM Oli to visit India on Sept 16-17: Foreign Ministry sources

KATHMANDU: Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is likely to pay an official visit to India from September 16-17, Foreign Ministry sources said here on Monday.

A wide range of issues, such as trade, tourism, information technology, connectivity, hydropower, and border, will be discussed during the visit, they added.

The Foreign Ministry is currently working towards finalising the agenda and itinerary for the proposed high-level visit, said the Foreign Minister's Press Advisor Ek Raj Pathak.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, who would be part of Oli's delegation, said that direct flights between Nepalgunj and Delhi will be on "top" of her agenda during the upcoming visit to India.

"Direct air connectivity between Nepalgunj, a Western Nepal city, and New Delhi will be my top agenda," Deuba said at a meeting with political leaders, lawmakers and industrialists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.