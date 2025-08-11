'No support from Indian govt': Families of Air India flight crash victims take Boeing Battle to US Courts

Dull echo of bureaucratic indifference

Behind their growing mistrust looms a billion-dollar question: Did the aircraft fail them?

Enter Mike Andrews, a heavyweight in aviation litigation, flown in from the US to evaluate the path forward. His track record speaks volumes he's taken on Ford, Volkswagen, and aircraft manufacturers alike. Now, he stands with over 65 victim families. “We’ve been asked to understand what happened, why it happened, and what legal avenues exist,” Andrews says, bluntly. “If the black box shows a defect say in the FADEC system or throttle control this could open the door to a product liability case against Boeing in the US.”

And that’s exactly what Trupti and others are counting on a legal terrain where one grieving family can stare down a corporate monolith.

Andrews explains the stakes clearly: “Since this aircraft was manufactured in the United States, it’s vital the victims’ families have a voice there. US law levels the field. One person can challenge a giant and win.”

But here in India, the silence from the authorities is deafening. Not a single piece of raw data has been handed over. No clarity. No commitment. Only the dull echo of bureaucratic indifference.

As the official probe drags on, the families’ patience has run out. Their move to the US courts isn’t just a legal shift it’s a moral escalation. What began as a crash is fast becoming a confrontation between truth and power.

And Trupti Soni stands at the center, transforming private loss into public resolve. Her brother’s death, like dozens of others, demands more than sympathy. It demands answers. And she’s not waiting for permission to get.