Operation Falcon saves Assam rhinos, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has achieved a significant success in protecting the one-horned rhinos – the pride of the state – from poachers since it launched ‘Operation Falcon.

’Operation Falcon is a collaborative effort of the Assam Police and the Assam Forest Department launched last year.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted a video of Operation Falcon through X on Monday, stating, it was breaking the back of poaching and illegal animal trade.

According to the video, the killings of two rhinos prompted a rethink in anti-poaching strategy vis-à-vis the launch of Operation Falcon against poachers.