Parliament panel slams govt for keeping MGNREGS funding static at Rs 86,000 crore since 2023–24

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel on Monday criticised the government for not increasing the allocation under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), expressing concern that funding has remained static at Rs 86,000 crore since the revised estimates of 2023–24.

In a report tabled in Parliament, the Department-Related Parliamentary Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj stressed that the effective implementation of the scheme hinges on “timely and adequate” funding.

“The Committee is concerned to note that the allocation has remained unchanged since the 2023–24 revised estimates,” the report stated. It added that given MGNREGS’s role in providing employment to rural and marginalised communities, consistent funding is essential for uninterrupted implementation.

The panel questioned the government’s rationale behind the stagnation in allocations, particularly for a demand-driven scheme like MGNREGS. It reiterated its earlier recommendation to reassess funding needs and raise allocations at the revised estimate stage if necessary.

In its response, the Department of Rural Development (DoRD) maintained that fund disbursal is a “continuous and demand-driven process,” and assured that the Centre remains committed to ensuring timely fund availability in coordination with the Ministry of Finance.

The committee, however, dismissed the reply as “stereotypical” and lacking seriousness, noting it merely outlined procedural aspects without addressing the core funding concerns.

“The Committee feels an immediate need for greater coordination between the DoRD and Ministry of Finance to ensure seamless implementation,” the report said. It reaffirmed its call for increased allocation to meet the scheme’s objectives.

According to budget data, Rs 89,153.71 crore was spent on MGNREGS in 2023–24. However, allocations for 2024–25 and 2025–26 remained fixed at Rs 86,000 crore each.