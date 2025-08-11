PM Modi, Zelenskyy talk ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska summit; stress for 'early, peaceful' resolution of conflict

NEW DELHI: With global attention fixed on the upcoming Trump-Putin summit in Alaska on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a strategically timed phone call to discuss the conflict in Ukraine, possible peace efforts, and bilateral ties.

In a post on X, Modi said he was “glad to speak with President Zelenskyy and hear his perspectives on recent developments,” adding that India remains committed to “making every possible contribution” to peace and strengthening ties with Ukraine.

“I conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict. India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine,” Modi said.

External Affairs Ministry said Modi reaffirmed New Delhi’s “steadfast and consistent position” on the need for a peaceful resolution and reiterated India’s willingness to “extend all possible support” toward restoring peace.

Zelenskyy used the call also to brief Modi on what he called escalating Russian attacks, including a missile strike on a civilian bus station in Zaporizhzhia that injured dozens. “Instead of demonstrating readiness for a ceasefire, Russia is showing only its desire to continue the occupation and killings,” he said.

In a detailed post on X, Zelenskyy said he appreciated Modi’s words of support and stressed that any peace process must include Ukraine directly. “Other formats will not deliver results,” he said, a pointed remark as President Donald Trump prepares to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin without Ukrainian participation.