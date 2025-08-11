Porn video disrupts online education meeting in UP's Maharajganj district; FIR filed, cybercrime probe underway

LUCKNOW: An embarrassing situation emerged when an online public meeting of the education department, chaired by the Maharajganj district magistrate, was suddenly disrupted as a pornographic video was played and objectionable remarks were made by unidentified participants.

The incident took place during an e-Chaupal session conducted via an online portal on August 7.

An FIR against two unidentified persons was registered on Monday, and an investigation was launched.

The meeting was attended by Maharajganj district magistrate Santosh Kumar Sharma, basic education officer, block education officers, headmasters, government teachers, and members of the public. The session was meant to facilitate direct communication between the public and the DM on school-related issues, officials said.

According to sources, during the meeting, a participant using the name ‘Jason Junior’ shared his screen and played a pornographic video, following which officials exited the session. Another participant, identified as ‘Arjun’, allegedly made objectionable remarks, added the sources.

Subsequently, following the orders of basic education officer Riddhi Pandey, block education officer (Farenda) Sudama Prasad filed a complaint against two unidentified persons at Kotwali police station of Maharajganj on August 9.