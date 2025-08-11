'They're scared...,' says Priyanka as Rahul, Opposition MPs detained during protest march to EC against Bihar SIR

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the opposition is fighting to protect the Constitution. "We want a clean voters' list," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha affirmed even as the protesting MPs were detained by the Delhi police amid high drama.

The opposition MPs had taken out a march from the Parliament House to the Election Commission headquarters to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Earlier, the Election Commission responding to a letter from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh made it known that only 30 MPs would be allowed to meet the Election Commissioner. But the opposition MPs insisted that all of them be allowed.

"I am writing to inform the Commission that all Opposition MPs are staging a peaceful march from Parliament House to Nirvachan Sadan on August 1, 2025 after 11.30 am.

Thereafter the MPs wish to collectively meet with the Commission on a host of issues including but not limited to Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls being undertaken in Bihar and proposed to be undertaken in other states as well," Jairam Ramesh wrote in the letter.

However, the ECI in a statement said that Jairam Ramesh had acknowledged on Sunday, the invitation for 30 MPs to meet ECI at 12 noon on Monday. "Now he has changed his tone," the Commission added.