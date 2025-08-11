Stormy start to UP govt's monsoon session as Opposition protest over DISCOM privatization, other issues

Meanwhile, ahead of Monsoon Session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath outlined the government’s agenda for Uttar Pradesh’s journey towards a ‘Viksit’ state.

The CM informed the media persons during an interaction at state assembly that on August 13 and 14, the House would hold a continuous 24-hour discussion on this vision, a consensus for which was reached in the all-party meeting. CM Yogi said the session—held in the third year of the Amrit Kaal—would chart a decisive course for development, with the government set to present a 25-year action plan in the Assembly.

The CM said the state government was advancing with the vision of ‘Viksit UP’ to contribute to the national resolve of a self-reliant and developed India. This vision, prepared in collaboration with NITI Aayog and experts, would ensure participation from all sections of society.

Significantly, the state government intends to incorporate the opinion of the general public in the vision document for ‘Viksit Uttar Pradesh.’

“By 2047, when India becomes a developed nation, Uttar Pradesh too will stand proudly as a ‘Developed Uttar Pradesh’,” claimed CM Yogi.

Later, on the floor of house, Yogi said that traders opposed leader of opposition’s recent visit to Gorakhpur because of bitter memories of SP-era fear and Goonda Tax. “The traders have not forgotten the exploitation they suffered under SP rule. You went there uninvited, trying to obstruct development, and they respectfully opposed you,” he said, stressing that people cannot expect either security or development from SP.

Recalling the infamous Sambhal incident under the SP regime, CM Yogi said the present dispensation was carrying out a “purification drive” in the area to undo the negativity spread by the Samajwadis. “SP is still clinging to its old habits, opposing development at every step,” he remarked. “The BJP and NDA governments are committed to development—but SP simply cannot tolerate it,” he asserted.