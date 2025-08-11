TMC demands FIR against ex-CEC over voter list manipulation

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Monday demanded an immediate FIR against former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, alleging that he orchestrated voter lists manipulation.
Kumar was CEC during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well the Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana last year. The opposition parties alleged that BJP won these elections by manipulating the voter lists with the help of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
In a post on X, the Trinamool Congress said, “Four clear demands. One united Opposition. ZERO TOLERANCE for BJP-ECI’s election sabotage. Immediate FIR against ex-CEC Rajiv Kumar for orchestrating voter list manipulation. Make digital draft lists public. Scrap the Special Intensive Revision. Stop demanding BLA-II details from political parties.”
“No amount of barricades, batons, or bogus arrests will save BJP’s rigging machinery. We will rip apart their election-fixing playbook, clause by clause, lie by lie,” the post further added.
The Trinamool Congress also accused the ECI for working at the behest of the BJP.
Taking to X, the Trinamool Congress alleged, “When the referee joins hands with the cheater, the match is fixed before it begins. That’s exactly what’s happening today. @ECISVEEP, once the guardian of our democracy, is now a silent partner in @BJP4India's daylight robbery of India’s mandate.”
“Our MPs, shoulder-to-shoulder with INDIA bloc colleagues, marched from Parliament to the EC headquarters to call out this undemocratic nexus. Because if the election umpire becomes a BJP agent, then every vote is under threat, and every Indian’s voice is in danger of being stolen,” the post added.
Earlier today, the INDIA bloc MPs' march towards ECI was stopped by Delhi Police. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said that the police have detained them in four different police stations, including the Parliamentary Street police station.
In a series of posts on X, The Trinamool Congress alleged that women MPs were dragged, manhandled and assaulted by the Delhi Police.
Claiming that the Trinamool Congress MP Mitali Bag was injured in the police action, the party said, “@AmitShah's goons in uniform just put a woman MP in hospital bed. Mitali Bag wasn’t armed. She wasn’t violent. She wasn’t breaking the law. All she did was dare to call out @narendramodi's daylight butchery of democracy.”
“In their desperation to crush dissent, Delhi Police didn’t even spare women MPs. When elected representatives are manhandled for standing up for people’s rights, it’s a flashing red alert for the death of democracy,” the post added.
In another post, the Trinamool Congress stated that India's democracy is not dead, not as long as the Opposition stands united to resist fascist BJP.
“But it is undeniably on life support. Today, women MPs were dragged, manhandled, and assaulted. Smt. Mitali Bag had to be hospitalised and is now undergoing treatment. What offence did she commit to face the wrath of Amit Shah's Delhi Police? Daring to stand up for people’s voting rights and challenging the BJP–ECI nexus over their vote chori,” the Trinamool Congress said.