TMC demands FIR against ex-CEC over voter list manipulation

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Monday demanded an immediate FIR against former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, alleging that he orchestrated voter lists manipulation.

Kumar was CEC during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well the Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana last year. The opposition parties alleged that BJP won these elections by manipulating the voter lists with the help of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In a post on X, the Trinamool Congress said, “Four clear demands. One united Opposition. ZERO TOLERANCE for BJP-ECI’s election sabotage. Immediate FIR against ex-CEC Rajiv Kumar for orchestrating voter list manipulation. Make digital draft lists public. Scrap the Special Intensive Revision. Stop demanding BLA-II details from political parties.”

“No amount of barricades, batons, or bogus arrests will save BJP’s rigging machinery. We will rip apart their election-fixing playbook, clause by clause, lie by lie,” the post further added.

The Trinamool Congress also accused the ECI for working at the behest of the BJP.

Taking to X, the Trinamool Congress alleged, “When the referee joins hands with the cheater, the match is fixed before it begins. That’s exactly what’s happening today. @ECISVEEP, once the guardian of our democracy, is now a silent partner in @BJP4India's daylight robbery of India’s mandate.”

“Our MPs, shoulder-to-shoulder with INDIA bloc colleagues, marched from Parliament to the EC headquarters to call out this undemocratic nexus. Because if the election umpire becomes a BJP agent, then every vote is under threat, and every Indian’s voice is in danger of being stolen,” the post added.

Earlier today, the INDIA bloc MPs' march towards ECI was stopped by Delhi Police. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said that the police have detained them in four different police stations, including the Parliamentary Street police station.