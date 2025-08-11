Toddler badly assaulted by nanny in Noida daycare centre; minor assistant taken to custody

LUCKNOW: A 15-month-old girl was slapped, bitten, thrown to the ground, and beaten with a plastic bat by a nanny at a daycare centre in Greater Noida. The incident was caught on CCTV, prompting police action against the daycare operator and the assistant.

As per sources, the CCTV footage, lasting approximately 10 minutes and 30 seconds, showed the minor assistant forcibly shoving a toy into the girl’s mouth, slamming her on the ground twice while she was standing, and repeatedly striking her back and chest. At one point, the child’s head is slammed against a wall, and the assistant even bites her thigh.

Throughout the ordeal, the baby cries out in distress. The child, Vedanshi Patel, is a resident of the society where the daycare, Blippy Daycare, operates. Her mother, Monika Devi, regularly sends her daughter to the daycare for two hours. On August 4, after picking up Vedanshi, Monika noticed her crying excessively. While changing her clothes, she saw bite marks on both of Vedanshi’s thighs.

A doctor later confirmed these marks were caused by tooth bites. When Monika complained to the daycare operator, Charu, and the assistant, both responded with abusive language and threats.