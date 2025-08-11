Towards eradicating human trafficking in India: A focus on West Bengal

In the past week, two major human trafficking attempts have been foiled in our region — the first involved rescuing 56 young women from New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Railway Station near Siliguri in Darjeeling district. The other involved rescuing 34 young women from Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus, in Siliguri. In both cases, the victims are young, vulnerable girls from economically and socially marginalised sections, and hail from remote rural villages of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts, mostly from the tea gardens.
In the first instance, the women were promised jobs in Bengaluru; however, they were being taken to Patna when they were rescued. In the second case, the women were being transported to Jharkhand by bus when the rescue took place. In both cases, the traffickers claimed that their final destination was the garment factories of Tamil Nadu.
Contrast this with the fact that since 2019, 143 workers from West Bengal, including 60 children, have been rescued from bonded labour in gold manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu. Many such instances of vulnerable people from West Bengal, particularly from the Darjeeling hills, Terai and the Dooars region, being lured by human traffickers are coming to light.
What is worrisome is that, unfortunately, this is not a new phenomenon.
A cursory look at the data from 2018 to 2022, as reported in Parliament in April this year, reveals: 2,278 cases in 2018, 2,208 in 2019, 1,714 in 2020, 2,189 in 2021, and 2,250 in 2022. The noticeable dip in 2020 may be attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic, which impacted both mobility and law enforcement operations. However, the numbers indicate that trafficking continues to be a widespread concern across the country.
One of the most affected states during this period has been West Bengal. Its location along the India-Nepal-Bhutan-Bangladesh border, particularly in districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, North and South Dinajpur, Raiganj, Malda, North and South 24 Parganas, and Murshidabad, makes it especially vulnerable to cross-border trafficking. West Bengal, sadly, serves as both a destination and a transit point where trafficked individuals are usually forced into labour or sex work.
Despite a sharp decline in reported human trafficking cases in West Bengal, from more than 3,500 in 2016 to only 67 in 2022, most experts caution that the drop could be due to better concealment by traffickers, gaps in reporting, obfuscating data by the state administration, or fear among victims and their families. The actual number of victims is believed to be much higher.
If we are to tackle the menace of human trafficking, the first act should be to acknowledge that there is a problem. Obfuscating crime data, particularly that related to human trafficking, further harms the victims of trafficking. Hence, the West Bengal government should be more transparent about reporting crime-related data.
The root cause of human trafficking is poverty. The majority of those trafficked are from shut-down tea gardens, as substantiated by one of the recently arrested human trafficking suspects from Siliguri, who said to the media, “As the women didn’t get jobs at the tea gardens due to the closure of most, they were willingly going to Tamil Nadu for jobs.”
Hence, it is vital to take necessary steps towards addressing poverty through job creation. Availability of employment opportunities locally will encourage youths from our region to remain here itself, instead of taking grave risks to go and work in distant cities.
The next step is to promote community-based initiatives as higher participation of the community will contribute significantly towards lowering instances of human trafficking.
We also need to leverage technology to monitor vulnerable regions, and take necessary action to address the key vulnerabilities, including strengthening community organisations, providing financial and economic support to vulnerable families, and encouraging local youths to become involved in sensitisation and monitoring processes.
Availability of safe accommodation and temporary shelters for the victims of human trafficking, easy access to legal services, educational and vocational training programmes, and provision of counselling and mental health support are important. Additionally, regulating placement agencies and borders can disrupt trafficking networks.
I am grateful to MARG, Darjeeling, for taking a unique initiative of hand-crafting purple roses and delivering them to people across the region on Anti-Human Trafficking Day, commemorated globally on July 30. Purple Rose is not a naturally occurring flower; instead, it is created artificially by people for their pleasure. Hence, it symbolises the victims of human trafficking, who have been reduced to becoming objects of pleasure and sources of profit.
Raju Bista
Member of Parliament from Darjeeling,
and the National Spokesperson, BJP