Towards eradicating human trafficking in India: A focus on West Bengal

In the past week, two major human trafficking attempts have been foiled in our region — the first involved rescuing 56 young women from New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Railway Station near Siliguri in Darjeeling district. The other involved rescuing 34 young women from Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus, in Siliguri. In both cases, the victims are young, vulnerable girls from economically and socially marginalised sections, and hail from remote rural villages of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts, mostly from the tea gardens.

In the first instance, the women were promised jobs in Bengaluru; however, they were being taken to Patna when they were rescued. In the second case, the women were being transported to Jharkhand by bus when the rescue took place. In both cases, the traffickers claimed that their final destination was the garment factories of Tamil Nadu.

Contrast this with the fact that since 2019, 143 workers from West Bengal, including 60 children, have been rescued from bonded labour in gold manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu. Many such instances of vulnerable people from West Bengal, particularly from the Darjeeling hills, Terai and the Dooars region, being lured by human traffickers are coming to light.

What is worrisome is that, unfortunately, this is not a new phenomenon.

A cursory look at the data from 2018 to 2022, as reported in Parliament in April this year, reveals: 2,278 cases in 2018, 2,208 in 2019, 1,714 in 2020, 2,189 in 2021, and 2,250 in 2022. The noticeable dip in 2020 may be attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic, which impacted both mobility and law enforcement operations. However, the numbers indicate that trafficking continues to be a widespread concern across the country.

One of the most affected states during this period has been West Bengal. Its location along the India-Nepal-Bhutan-Bangladesh border, particularly in districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, North and South Dinajpur, Raiganj, Malda, North and South 24 Parganas, and Murshidabad, makes it especially vulnerable to cross-border trafficking. West Bengal, sadly, serves as both a destination and a transit point where trafficked individuals are usually forced into labour or sex work.